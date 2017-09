ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen earned a record 13th Winter Games medal on Wednesday when Norway won gold in the biathlon mixed relay.

Bjoerndalen, 40, beat the previous record he shared with compatriot and cross-country skier Bjorn Daehlie. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)