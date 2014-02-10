Olympics-Biathlon-Gold from Russia with love for Fourcade

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Having secured two overall World Cup titles and his maiden world crown in Russia, it appeared fitting that Martin Fourcade snatched his first Olympic gold medal in Sochi.

The 25-year-old Frenchman kept his composure on the shooting range and showed impressive speed on the skis to comfortably win the 12.5km pursuit on Monday, clinching his fist in anticipated celebration after the final shooting.

A gifted skier who has dramatically improved his shooting, Fourcade won his first world title in Khanty Mansiysk in 2011, taking victory in the pursuit.

In the same western Siberian town, he sealed his first big crystal globe in 2012 by winning the pursuit in a World Cup event.

A year later, victory in the mass start in Sochi gave him his second overall World Cup before he bagged titles in all of the disciplines - mass start, pursuit, individual, sprint - in Khanty Mansiysk again.

“How could I not like Russia?,” Fourcade told a news conference.

The overall World Cup leader, who last week had invited the moaning media to come and sleep with him to enjoy perfect accommodation at the Games, could not be more satisfied with his surroundings.

“We’ve heard a lot of things about Sochi but from my side, I‘m just impressed by the work they did,” he said.

“The track and the stadium are fantastic. They are among the best on the biathlon circuit,” Fourcade added.

Fourcade, whose older brother Simon is also taking part in the Olympics, will have more opportunities to enjoy the Sochi track as he is set to participate in the individual and mass start races as well as in the relays. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)