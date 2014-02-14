FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Biathlon gets extra exposure from Goessner's Playboy shoot
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 14, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Biathlon gets extra exposure from Goessner's Playboy shoot

Julien Pretot

2 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - While biathletes in Sochi are hoping the Olympics can lift their sport’s profile to new heights, German Miriam Goessner’s decision to pose naked for Playboy has given the ski-shoot event exposure of an entirely different nature.

Goessner, who missed the Sochi Games due to a back injury suffered in a bicycle accident last year, appears on the cover of Thursday’s edition of Playboy in Germany.

“Missing the Olympics was one of the toughest moments of my life,” Goessner, who has three World Cup victories to her name, told the magazine.

“I wanted to show another side of myself and I think it’s a great success. Female athletes are only known in their race apparel and training clothing, it’s not very feminine.”

Goessner is the girlfriend of slalom specialist Felix Neureuther, who had a minor car accident on his way to the airport from where he was due to fly to the Sochi Games on Friday.

Goessner, who was in the car with Neureuther, said her boyfriend liked the photos.

“At least that’s what he said,” Goessner told Playboy.

French biathlete Martin Fourcade, who won two gold medals at the Sochi Games, posted one of Goessner’s pictures on his Twitter account, saying: “Happy to see that your spine is better.” (Additional reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Mitch Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.