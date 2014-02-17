FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Biathlon-Men's mass start postponed again due to fog
February 17, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Biathlon-Men's mass start postponed again due to fog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Olympic biathlon men’s 15km mass start at the Sochi Winter Games was postponed again on Monday due to poor visibility after heavy fog descended for a second day in a row on the Laura centre, organisers said.

The race was originally scheduled for Sunday at 1900 local time but organisers pushed it back to Monday at 1000 (0600 GMT/1 AM ET) local time.

It was not immediately clear when the race would now take place but it was likely to be held in the afternoon ahead of the women’s 12.5 km mass start at 1900 local time. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, editing by Julien Pretot)

