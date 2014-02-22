FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Biathlon-Russian athlete expelled after criticising team
February 22, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Biathlon-Russian athlete expelled after criticising team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russian biathlete Ekaterina Glazyrina has been expelled from the Olympics and the rest of the World Cup season following critical comments she made about her team on social media, the Russian biathlon union said on Saturday.

“She has been excluded from the Russian team due to inappropriate words about the Russian Olympic biathlon team and she will not take part in three World Cup races,” Russian biathlon union spokeswoman Maria Baidina told Reuters.

The 26-year-old biathlete came 61st in the women’s 15km individual race, her only race in the Sochi Games. She was not part of the Russian team that won silver in Friday’s women’s relay. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Mitch Phillips)

