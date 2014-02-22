Olympics-Biathlon-Shipulin steers Russia to gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 22 (Reuters) - They left it late but Russia finally won a gold medal in biathlon at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday.

In the very last biathlon event of the Games, Aleksey Volkov, Evgeny Ustyugov, Dmitry Malyshko and Anton Shipulin teamed up to win the men’s relay, ahead of Germany and Austria.

In third place after each of the first three legs, the host-nation stormed home over the final leg to win the gold when Shipulin pulled cleared of German anchorman Simon Schempp.

“I was ready for a battle towards the finish line, though I thought Dominik Landertinger would be the main threat and not Simon Schempp. I knew the Austrian is excellent in the closing stages and believed we would be fighting it out at the end of the race,” Shipulin told Reuters.

”When we started the final lap with Schempp, I was constantly looking behind me and could see that Landertinger was not making any ground on us.

“During the middle of the lap, I almost breathed normally as I was about 90 percent sure that we would win.”

Shipulin’s barnstorming finish helped make amends for the individual sprint event, where he blew his chance of winning the gold when he missed his last shot and eventually finished fourth.

“After the sprint, every night I would fall asleep with the thought that I had not just missed out on gold, but also a medal of any colour,” he said.

“Maybe during the individual races I was nervous because of this and I was unable to get the result I wanted. Perhaps you could say that today’s race was compensation for my bad luck.”

Shipulin, 26, won a bronze medal in the relay at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and is the second member of his family to win an Olympic gold medal.

His sister Anastasiya Kuzmina won gold in the sprint event for Slovakia at the last Olympics in Vancouver and again in Sochi.

“I think that for all of us, a medal in the relay is more important than an individual medal,” Shipulin said.

“We managed to come together as a team and on the final day showed that we are a big, great and strong country.”

Viktor Maygurov, the vice-president of the Russian Biathlon Union, said he struggled to contain his emotions in the aftermath.

“When Anton Shipulin started the final leg, we already knew that we would win gold,” he said.

”It is impossible to describe our emotions and there were tears in our eyes.

“We knew that Anton would out sprint his opponent, if the race went down to the wire. He did just that.”

Despite finishing the Games on a high, the head coach of the Russian men’s biathlon team said the overall results were disappointing.

Before winning the relay, the only Russian man to win a medal in biathlon at Sochi was Evgeny Garanichev, who finished third in the 20 kilometre event.

“I was a little disappointed with the results of our team from the Olympics, as I wanted more,” Nikolay Lopukhov said.

“We had a number of problems with our shooting at the games. We missed a lot of shots in the Mass Start for example. However, today we were very well prepared for the race.”