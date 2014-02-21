FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Bjoerndalen caps record Games with IOC membership
February 21, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Bjoerndalen caps record Games with IOC membership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen became the most decorated Winter Games athlete with his 13th Olympic medal this week and the Norwegian has capped a successful Sochi Games by being elected to the International Olympic Committee’s athletes commission.

The 40-year-old won 1,087 votes of his peers, followed by Canadian ice hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser with 758, and both were elected as commission members for an eight-year term.

Bjoerndalen won gold in the biathlon 10k sprint and mixed relay in Sochi to edge ahead of former cross-country skier Bjorn Daehlie and move alongside his compatriot as the all-time leading gold medallist on eight.

The two new members will replace Rebecca Scott and Saku Koivu, who were elected to the commission at the Turin Games in 2006.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford

