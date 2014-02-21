Olympics-Bjoerndalen caps record Games with IOC membership

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen became the most decorated Winter Games athlete with his 13th Olympic medal this week and the Norwegian has capped a successful Sochi Games by being elected to the International Olympic Committee’s athletes commission.

The 40-year-old won 1,087 votes of his peers, followed by Canadian ice hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser with 758, and both were elected as commission members for an eight-year term.

Bjoerndalen won gold in the biathlon 10k sprint and mixed relay in Sochi to edge ahead of former cross-country skier Bjorn Daehlie and move alongside his compatriot as the all-time leading gold medallist on eight.

The two new members will replace Rebecca Scott and Saku Koivu, who were elected to the commission at the Turin Games in 2006.