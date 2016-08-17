Olympics-BMX-Men's individual seeding results

Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic bmx men's individual seeding result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 1. Joris Daudet (France) 34.617 seconds Q 2. David Graf (Switzerland) 34.678 Q 3. Sam Willoughby (Australia) 34.714 Q 4. Connor Fields (U.S.) 34.768 Q 5. Corben Sharrah (U.S.) 34.893 Q 6. Twan van Gendt (Netherlands) 34.933 Q 7. Maris Strombergs (Latvia) 34.953 Q 8. Niek Kimmann (Netherlands) 35.070 Q 9. Nicholas Long (U.S.) 35.088 Q 10. Liam Phillips (Britain) 35.095 Q 11. Amidou Mir (France) 35.248 Q 12. Yoshitaku Nagasako (Japan) 35.286 Q 13. Bodi Turner (Australia) 35.333 Q 14. Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia) 35.341 Q 15. Luis Brethauer (Germany) 35.379 Q 16. Renato Rezende (Brazil) 35.404 Q 17. Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands) 35.413 Q 18. Tory Nyhaug (Canada) 35.422 Q 19. Carlos Ramirez (Colombia) 35.423 Q 20. Anthony Dean (Australia) 35.445 Q 21. Kyle Evans (Britain) 35.776 Q 22. Jeremy Rencurel (France) 35.884 Q 23. Jefferson Milano (Venezuela) 35.945 Q 24. Niklas Laustsen (Denmark) 36.199 Q 25. Trent Jones (New Zealand) 36.331 Q 26. Kyle Dodd (South Africa) 36.454 Q 27. Alfredo Campo (Ecuador) 36.463 Q 28. Tore Navrestad (Norway) 36.484 Q 29. Gonzalo Molina (Argentina) 36.860 Q 30. Evgeny Komarov (Russia) 36.958 Q