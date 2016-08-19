Olympics-BMX-Men's individual semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic bmx men's individual semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Heat 1, 1. Anthony Dean (Australia) 3 Q 2. Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands) 11 Q 3. Carlos Ramirez (Colombia) 11 Q 4. Nicholas Long (U.S.) 12 Q 5. Corben Sharrah (U.S.) 12 6. Carlos Mario Oquendo (Colombia) 14 7. David Graf (Switzerland) 22 8. Luis Brethauer (Germany) 23 Heat 2, 1. Sam Willoughby (Australia) 3 Q 2. Connor Fields (U.S.) 10 Q 3. Niek Kimmann (Netherlands) 12 Q 4. Tory Nyhaug (Canada) 12 Q 5. Twan van Gendt (Netherlands) 14 6. Gonzalo Molina (Argentina) 16 7. Trent Jones (New Zealand) 17 8. Jefferson Milano (Venezuela) 24