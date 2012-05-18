FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-World Anti-Doping Agency finds BOA compliant
#Olympics News
May 18, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-World Anti-Doping Agency finds BOA compliant

Steve Keating

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, May 18 (Reuters) - The British Olympic Association (BOA) avoided possible sanctions ahead of the 2012 London Olympics when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found it code compliant on Friday.

The BOA informed WADA on Thursday, just prior to WADA’s Foundation Board meeting, that it had accepted a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and revoked its rule of lifetime bans for drug cheats.

The BOA had asked CAS to mediate after WADA ruled that the life ban did not comply with its global doping code, which provides for a maximum two-year ban for a first offence.

Under International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules, all countries and sports must be code compliant to take part in a Summer or Winter Games. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Montreal, editing by Matt Barker)

0 : 0
