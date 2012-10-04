Olympics-Woodward set to leave post at BOA - insidethegames

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Clive Woodward is on the verge of leaving his post as director of sport at the British Olympic Association, insidethegames reported on Thursday.

Woodward was deputy chef de mission for the British team at London 2012 when the host nation won 65 medals and finished third in the medals table.

The former World Cup-winning England rugby union coach joined the BOA in 2006 and is tipped to maintain ties with the organisation in an ambassadorial role.

The BOA was not immediately available for comment.