Olympics-Bobsleigh-Zubkov ahead but Melbardis breathing down his neck

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Olympic two-man champion Alexander Zubkov will take the slenderest of leads into the final two heats of the four-man competition as the Russian bids for a golden finale to the Games on Sunday.

The 39-year-old is ahead of Latvia’s Oskars Melbardis by four hundredths of a second with German Maximilian Arndt in bronze position, 0.16 behind the leader after the first two runs on Saturday.

Zubkov, who won silver in the four-man in 2006, set the pace with a fastest first run of 54.82 but Melbardis, fifth after the first leg, climbed to second with the quickest second run of 55.13.

The Latvian won the test event at this track last year.

American Steve Holcomb, the 2010 Vancouver champion who has been receiving intensive treatment on a calf injury, is still well in contention, one hundredth of a second out of the medals in fourth place.

The Olympic bobsleigh two-man and four-man double was last achieved by Germany’s Andre Lange in 2006.

The second run was briefly delayed after Canadian Justin Kripps, in eighth place after the first leg, tipped over at a corner with his sled skidding around several turns on its side before coming to a rest.

Kripps, Jesse Lumsden, Cody Sorensen and Ben Coakwell gingerly got to their feet and walked away apparently unharmed, the quartet given a rousing reception by the crowd. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Martyn Herman)