Olympics--Bobsleigh-When push comes to shove, Quinn proves an Olympic smash

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 8 (Reuters) - American bobsledder Johnny Quinn took matters into his own hands on Saturday when he got stuck in his Olympic village bathroom after locking himself in - smashing a huge hole to break out.

The former American football wide receiver, at his first Olympics, posted a photo on Twitter of the door after he had smashed through it, with the hashtag #SochiJailBreak [t.co/fGfu3IMIAu ]

“I was taking a shower and the door got locked/jammed...,” Quinn, a push athlete on the USA-2 four-man sled, wrote on his Twitter page @JohnnyQuinnUSA.

“With no phone to call for help, I used my bobsled push training to break out.”

Athletes and journalists in Sochi have bemoaned that accommodation has not been finished, taking to Twitter to vent their grumbles. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)