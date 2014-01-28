FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Bobsleigh-On a sled and a prayer, Korea's 'Miracles on Asphalt'
#Olympics News
January 28, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Bobsleigh-On a sled and a prayer, Korea's 'Miracles on Asphalt'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Narae Kim
    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea Jan 28 (Reuters) - For South
Korea's "Miracles on Asphalt" bobsleigh team, having ice on the
track is a big problem.
    Chilled to the bone by the biting cold of the Taebaek
Mountain range, officials from the Korea Bobsleigh Skeleton
Federation use shovels and mops to smash and sweep ice from the
'push track', which simulates the action at the start of a run.
    The Alpensia Ski Resort in Pyeongchang, which is to host the
2018 Winter Games, has no proper ice track and athletes have to
push their sleds on rails to practice the all-important start.
    Despite the inadequate facilities, South Korea will compete
in the skeleton at the Feb. 7-23 Sochi Games, as well as sending
two teams in both the men's two- and four-man bobsleigh events
and a two-woman bobsleigh team.
    "It's just unbelievable we have come this far with nothing,"
said Lee Yong, coach of the national bobsleigh team, as he
watched the four-man Korea A team practice their start. 
    "We have at most three years of experience... some even have
only one year. It's just incredible we are going to the Olympics
to compete against the world's most seasoned bobsledders with 15
or 20 years of experience."
    Earlier this month, the two-man teams finished first and
second in the seventh round of the North American Cup, an annual
international development circuit, the first time South Korea
took the top two podium spots at an international bobsleigh
competition.
    In skeleton, 20-year-old Yun Sung-bin became the first
Korean to win a gold when he won the sixth round of the
Intercontinental Cup in Canada earlier this month. He will also
be heading to the Russian black sea resort for the Games.
    
    MILITARY SERVICE
    While conditions at home have improved in the two-and-a-half
years since Pyeongchang was awarded hosting rights for the 2018
Games, coaches said they were in dire need of support if they
were to have a chance of wining medals on home ice.
    "We should be grateful for having this push track, even
though it's asphalt, but in order to prevent injuries and
recruit talented athletes we need an ice push track as soon as
possible," said Cho In-ho, head coach of the skeleton team. 
    "An athlete broke his collarbone the other day here on
asphalt. He might just have had bruises if it had been ice."
    Expensive equipment and travel costs put more strain on the
cash-strapped teams.
    "Two-man and four-man sleds cost 120 million won ($110,700)
and 180 million won each," said bobsleigh coach Lee, adding that
Korea's sleds were still not 'A' quality. 
    "Though we have our own sleds and no longer have to borrow
from our competitors, they are still B-rated. 
    "Germany has more than 100 sets of blades for different
weather and ice conditions but we only have one set.
    "We hope Korean automobile manufacturers will make sleds for
us just like BMW does for the U.S. team."
    But the financial straightjacket was not the most serious
threat to Korea's medal hopes in 2018, said Lee.
    In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in
the military for about two years, meaning many athletes have to
disrupt their training while at their physical peak.
    "The whole country is talking about the possibility of
winning a medal in bobsleigh in 2018 but how on earth is it
possible when four out of the eight bobsledders must enlist in
the military after Sochi?" coach Lee said, his voice rising.
    "People say how proud they are of us for having made it to
the Olympics even without a full-course track, dubbing us the
'Miracles of Asphalt', but the government says it cannot make a
military team for us because there is no track to practice. 
    "I do not know how to dance to their tune," added Lee.
    
    GROWING PAINS
    In December last year, South Korea's two-woman bobsleigh
team overturned the sled during a competition in Utah and they
had no support staff who could repair it.
    They had to swallow their pride and borrow a sled from the
Jamaican men's team, who had failed to progress to the next
round.
    "We were so embarrassed back then because we are from a
richer country that actually has winter," said Kim Jung-su, head
coach of the women's bobsleigh team.
    "But now we refuse to be called the Korean version of 'Cool
Runnings' because we have already passed that stage... we
overcame those growing pains," Kim told Reuters.
    Jamaica's ground-breaking quartet of Devon Harris, Dudley
Stokes, Michael White and Nelson Christian Stokes made a moving
debut at the 1988 Calgary Games that inspired the bobsleigh
movie "Cool Runnings".
    Skeleton coach Cho said the lean years had made them
stronger.
    "Had it not been for the 'Cool Runnings' period, we would
not be here now. It hardened our will and sharpened all our
ambitions.
    "Only with a little bit of assistance will we fly right here
in Pyeongchang."       
    ($1 = 1083.7 won)

 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

