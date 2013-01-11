British man who threw bottle at Bolt found guilty

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A mentally ill British man who shouted abuse at Usain Bolt and threw a beer bottle on the track at the start of the men’s Olympic 100 metres final was found guilty of a public order offence on Friday.

Ashley Gill-Webb, 34, lobbed the bottle at the track in the Olympic stadium minutes before the race on Aug. 5 last year, video evidence showed.

“I am sure that he was at that point acting rationally and wrongly and that he intended to cause harassment, alarm or distress to the competitors, and accordingly, he is guilty,” said judge William Ashworth at Stratford Magistrates’ Court in east London, a short distance from the Olympic Stadium.

Ashworth found Gill-Webb guilty of a charge of behaving in a threatening and disorderly way “with intent to cause the 100 metres finalists harassment, alarm or distress ... thereby causing spectators present at the Olympic Park harassment, alarm or distress”.

He will be sentenced at a later date. The maximum penalty he could face would be six months in jail and a fine. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Peter Griffiths and Guy Faulconbridge)