7 months ago
Olympics-Bolt stripped of gold after Jamaica team mate Carter tests positive
January 25, 2017 / 2:45 PM / 7 months ago

Olympics-Bolt stripped of gold after Jamaica team mate Carter tests positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals after Jamaica team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Carter was found to have taken the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.

The Jamaica team must return their medals. Trinidad and Tobago will be promoted to gold, Japan move up to silver and fourth-placed Brazil will be awarded bronze, subject to any further results from the IOC anti-doping retesting programme. (Editing by Ken Ferris)

