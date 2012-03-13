Olympics-Thailand's bad-boy boxer shuns London for pro ranks

BANGKOK, March 13 (Reuters) - Thailand’s former Olympic boxing champion Manus Boonjumnong has shunned an opportunity to compete at the London Games, instead opting to clean up his bad boy image, turn professional and take on Filipino phenomenon Manny Pacquiao.

Renowned in Thailand for his party lifestyle and addiction to gambling and girls, Manus told Reuters on Tuesday he had lost sight of his Olympic dream after bitter rows with his coaches and ugly media headlines about his wayward antics.

“I‘m sorry for all Thais who want me to fight but I can’t go to the Olympics and fight without spirit,” Manus said in an interview at a suburban Bangkok coffee shop.

“It’s regrettable, but sometimes, when an athlete doesn’t have the heart, he’ll be depressed and there’ll be no success, so I’ve decided to quit amateur boxing with honour. Whether right or wrong, it’s my decision.”

Manus, 31, shot to fame in 2004 when he won the light-welterweight (64kg) gold medal in Athens and famously broke down in tears when he received a congratulatory phone call from Thailand’s revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

However, after lavish celebrations in the wake of his triumph, he gained a reputation for being an ill-disciplined playboy, squandering much of the $600,000 his gold medal earned him on drinking, betting on soccer and entertaining women.

REFORMED CHARACTER

Thailand’s boxing chiefs worked hard to straighten Manus out by sending him into exile to train at a boxing bootcamp in Cuba without money or credit cards, then persuading him to become a Buddhist monk for a few weeks.

Manus enjoyed a spectacular rebirth, at least for a while. He won gold at the 2006 Asian Games and followed up with a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he lost out to Dominican Felix Diaz after breezing through earlier rounds.

Now, he says his delinquent days are over.

He no longer drinks alcohol, plans to marry his long-term girlfriend and open a humble grocery business in northern Thailand, investing his Olympic medal earnings that are remitted to him in monthly trickles to stop him from going off the rails.

“I’ve quit everything,” said Manus, accompanied by his bespectacled girlfriend and dressed in a polo shirt with a bunny logo on the chest and “Playboy” emblazoned across the back.

“I just want a normal life.”

But the former kickboxer, whose speed, agility and cocky showmanlike antics have won him many admirers, will delay his retirement from the ring a little longer to pursue a new dream.

He plans to turn professional in the United States and has his sights set on a date with Pacquiao, a man widely regarded as the world’s best pound-for-pound boxer having won titles in eight different weight divisions.

“Just wait and see, in the next few months, you’ll see me turn pro,” said Manus, who will need to shed some of his 75kg body weight to compete in his preferred super-welterweight (66.7-69.9kg) division.

“My target is Pacquiao and I want someone to set that up for me,” he said. (Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by John O‘Brien)