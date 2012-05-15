Olympics-Irish boxing queen Taylor on course for London

QINHUANGDAO, China, May 15 (Reuters) - Ireland’s boxing golden girl Katie Taylor tried hard to stay on message at the women’s world championships on Tuesday but was unable to completely suppress her excitement at moving closer to Olympic qualification.

The mantra of the 25-year-old and her team in Qinhuangdao is that she is intent, first and foremost, on winning the lightweight world title for the fourth time in succession this week.

Doubling as the qualifiers for the debut of women’s boxing at the Olympics have, however, transformed the championships in this industrial port city.

Taylor, also a five-times European champion, looks set to be one of the faces of the London Games and television cameras crowded around her after she reached the quarter-finals by stopping Kazakh Saida Khassenova in the fourth round.

“She was a really good opponent, I didn’t expect to stop her (but) it was another great performance and I‘m one step closer to the Olympics, I‘m absolutely delighted,” Taylor said in her soft Wicklow accent.

Asked directly about the Olympics, however, and Taylor quickly reverted to her title-chasing mantra.

“I‘m not thinking about it at the moment, I‘m here to win the competition one fight at a time,” she said. “I‘m one step closer, I‘m in the last eight and I‘m just focusing on that fight at the moment.”

Eight women each from the flyweight, lightweight and middlewight classes will qualify from the championships for the Olympics but regional quotas mean the full picture might not become clear until Friday’s semi-finals.

Top seed in the lightweight draw, Taylor is almost certain to get through to that stage at least and it was not long before she was again drawn to look beyond this week to the July 27-Aug. 12 Olympics.

“It means everything to me, it’s a dream,” she said. “It will be a dream come true for me. This is what boxing’s all about, it’s the biggest stage of all and it would be an honour to represent my country there.”

It was left to her father and coach Peter, a former Irish amateur boxing champion, to return to the message that the championships were an end in themselves.

“Katie’s won this world title three times, it belongs to her,” he said. “We’ve lent it to them for 10 days for the tournament and we’re taking it back.”

Taylor was keen to emphasise that his daughter’s achievements since she took up boxing under his guidance at the age of 12 went far beyond her collection of titles.

“I run the boxing club where I am and so at the time I had no concerns about it,” he said. “At the time there was no structure for women’s boxing in Ireland and Katie’s pioneered the way for female boxing, she’s made their path a little bit easier.”

As befits a three-times world champion, Taylor was again one of the more impressive performers on the third day of action at the championships.

FLURRY OF BLOWS

After opening the fight with a few cautious jabs with her left, Taylor was soon unleashing flurries of punches that forced her opponent onto the back foot.

A punishing left hook halfway through the second round led to a first standing count for the Kazakh and by the end of the third round Taylor’s powerful left-right combinations had given her a 20-8 lead.

Such was her command that she even found time to launch into an “Ali shuffle”, the result of her coaching team’s exhortation that she have fun in the ring.

“The coach just said go out an enjoy myself so I was trying out a few little things but I didn’t what I was doing half the time,” she laughed.

The end of the fight came amid another flurry of punches midway through the fourth round, although the cheers that rang around the arena came from the partisan crowd supporting China’s Dong Cheng in the other ring.

It is unlikely that Taylor will be similarly upstaged in London, however, as her celebrity goes well beyond the shores of the Emerald Isle.

Already one of Ireland’s best loved athletes - she ranked only behind rugby union great Brian O‘Driscoll in one recent survey - she has met U.S President Barack Obama at the White House and starred in a rap video with Tinie Tempah.

The pressure for her to succeed was always likely to be most intense in her home country, which has not won an Olympic gold medal since the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

“The expectation was there when we came here, it’s there all the time, it doesn’t change much,” said her father. “We try and keep Katie away from it all to tell you the truth.”