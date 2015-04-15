FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Thirty-two tons of dead fish cleared out of Olympic rowing venue
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 15, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

Olympics-Thirty-two tons of dead fish cleared out of Olympic rowing venue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 (Reuters) - Thirty-two tons of dead fish have been cleared out of the lagoon where Olympic rowing and canoeing events will take place next year, officials in Rio de Janeiro said on Wednesday.

More than 60 people from the city’s sanitation department have been working daily since last Wednesday to remove the fish, with many thousands washed up on the shore, and will keep doing so until the problem is resolved, department officials said.

Specialists dispute what caused the fish to perish, with some claiming it is down to a sudden drop in water temperature and others saying pollution is to blame.

The unhappy phenomenon on the banks of the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas is not new, with tons of dead fish appearing at regular intervals for more than a decade.

The lagoon is one of Rio de Janeiro’s picture postcard settings and will host canoeing and rowing events during the 2016 Olympics.

Water quality has been a major concern for organisers, with the Guanabara Bay where the Olympic sailing events will be held also coming under criticism.

The Rio de Janeiro state government promised to reduce the amount of raw sewage flowing into the bay by 80 percent but has since admitted that goal is unlikely to be met. (Reporting by Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo; Editing by Ian Chadband)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.