Sailing-British Olympic sailors mugged while training in Rio
December 11, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

Sailing-British Olympic sailors mugged while training in Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - British sailors Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark were mugged at knife point in Rio de Janeiro where they are practicing ahead of the 2016 Olympics Games, they said on Facebook.

Mills and Clark, the 2012 World Champions and Olympic silver medalists in the 470 category, were shaken but safe after the ordeal earlier this week.

“Our delightful walk back from the sailing club to the hotel turned fairly nasty when 2 guys wielding 7inch knives ran at us, pushed us around and grabbed everything we had,” the pair posted on Wednesday night.

“Along with the things that were actually worth something, the most annoying thing right now is our lycra we were sailing in got taken....unbelievable!!”

Rio will be the first South American city to host the Olympics but there are concerns over safety and the suitability of sailing conditions, with many sailors describing the water as filthy.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, Editing by Tom Hayward

