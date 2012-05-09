FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-British archer Williamson eyes sixth Games
May 9, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-British archer Williamson eyes sixth Games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Archer Alison Williamson will compete in her sixth consecutive Olympics after being included in the British team on Wednesday for this year’s London Games.

The 40-year-old, a bronze medallist in Athens eight years ago, has appeared at every Olympics since making her debut in Barcelona in 1992 and will become one of only three Britons to have appeared in six successive summer Games.

Javelin thrower Tessa Sanderson (1976-1996) and fencer Bill Hoskyns (1956-1976) were the other two.

Britain will have the maximum of three archers in both the men’s and women’s competitions which will take place at Lord‘s, the home of English cricket.

“I have enjoyed the experience at every Games and it means as much today as it did when I qualified for the Barcelona Games 20 years ago,” Williamson said.

“This is the ultimate event that every athlete aspires to, and to be there six times is just amazing.”

Around 82 British athletes have been confirmed for the host nation’s team with more than 500 expected to compete at the first London Games since 1948.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

