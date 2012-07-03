UPDATE 1-Olympics-Chambers named in British team

(adds quotes, detail)

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Sprinter Dwain Chambers, who was given a two-year doping ban in 2003, was included on Tuesday in Britain’s athletics team for the London Olympics.

The former world indoor 60 metres champion became eligible for selection in May when the British Olympic Association’s (BOA) policy of lifetime Olympic bans for drug cheats was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Chambers tested positive for the designer steroid THG nine years ago.

He won the British trials in Birmingham last month in 10.25 seconds, outside the Olympic ‘A’ qualifying standard, but he did go under the mark last year.

The BOA announced 71 track and field athletes on Tuesday and they join the six marathon runners who have already been selected.

“With an increase on the Beijing Olympic Games squad size of 68, UK Athletics head coach Charles Van Commenee has made it clear a target of eight medals - including at least one gold - has always been the aim for London 2012,” the BOA said on its website (www.teamgb.com).

“This ambitious tally would not only double the four medals won in Beijing but would represent Team GB’s best result since the Seoul 1988 Olympics.”

