FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Olympics-Coe formally elected BOA chairman
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 7, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Olympics-Coe formally elected BOA chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes tag in headline)

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sebastian Coe, chief organiser for the 2012 London Games, was formally elected as chairman of the British Olympic Association (BOA) on Wednesday.

The double Olympic 1,500 metres champion, who stood unopposed after British hockey chief Richard Leman stepped aside last month, will serve a four-year term.

“Following the tremendous impact of the London 2012 Games, the BOA has an important role to play in ensuring the growth of the Olympic movement throughout the UK and the continued success and support of Team GB at future Olympic Games,” Coe said in a statement.

“I am committed to making sure the benefits of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games are maximised and this role gives me an excellent platform to continue to serve and promote British Olympic sport both in the UK and globally.” (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.