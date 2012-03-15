FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cycling-Newton takes charge of British women's road team
March 15, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 6 years ago

Cycling-Newton takes charge of British women's road team

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Former Olympic medallist Chris Newton has been put in charge of Britain’s women’s road race team for London 2012.

Newton, who competed at four Olympics, winning silver medals in the men’s team pursuit in 2000 and 2004 and a bronze in the points race in Beijing, has been working with British Cycling’s men’s Endurance Academy.

“We’re confident that Chris’s skills and capabilities will ensure that the women’s road team arrive at the London 2012 Olympic Games ready to give their best possible performance,” British Cycling’s performance director Dave Brailsford said in a statement on Thursday.

Nicole Cooke won the road race in Beijing where Britain enjoyed their best Games with eight cycling gold medals. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)

