Equestrianism-Tried and trusted riders named in GB Olympics team

July 5 (Reuters) - British riders Nick Skelton and John Whitaker will compete in their seventh and sixth Olympic Games respectively, the British Olympic Association said in unveiling its team on Tuesday.

The pair form part of Team GB's highly experienced 12-rider team covering eventing, dressage and jumping for the Rio Games.

In the jumping, London 2012 gold medallist Skelton again rides Big Star while Whitaker, who won silver in Los Angeles in 1984, will compete on Ornellaia.

Whitaker's younger brother Michael, who also won silver in 1984, heads to his fifth Olympics on Cassionato.

Three-time Olympic medallist William Fox-Pitt, who recovered after a fall from his horse and subsequent induced coma last year, has been named in the eventing team with Chilli Morning.

As expected, the British Queen's grand-daughter Zara Tindall has missed out on selection for the dressage team. In 2012 she won silver but failed to make the shortlist this time.

Team GB was the most successful nation in equestrian events in 2012, winning three golds, one silver and a bronze across the three disciplines. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)