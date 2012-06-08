FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Britain ratifies controversial taekwondo selection
June 8, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Britain ratifies controversial taekwondo selection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - The British Olympic Association agreed on Friday to ratify a controversial taekwondo nomination that dashed world number one Aaron Cook’s hopes of competing at the London Games.

The BOA said in a statement that its Olympic qualification standards panel had agreed unanimously to support the choice of Lutalo Muhammad instead of European champion Cook in the -80kg weight division.

Last week the BOA refused to ratify the nomination but British Taekwondo then voted for a third time in favour of Muhammad.

The governing World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) warned on Thursday that the dispute and a perceived lack of transparency in the selection process risked bringing the sport into disrepute.

The Games start on July 27. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Tony Jimenez)

