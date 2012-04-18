FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-British athletes receive tickets boost for Games
#Olympics News
April 18, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-British athletes receive tickets boost for Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - British athletes will not have to worry about their nearest and dearest missing their moments of glory at the London Olympics.

With just 100 days to go until the 2012 Games get underway, governing body UK Athletics said it would buy tickets to ensure British competitors’ friends and families can watch every twist and turn.

Athletes currently receive two tickets for their first Games appearance through the British Olympic Association, but UKA will now pay for two tickets for every subsequent athletics round.

“This is essentially a performance decision - the last thing we want athletes to be worrying about is the cost or availability of tickets for their mum and dad, boyfriend or girlfriend, husband or wife,” UKA Chief Executive Niels de Vos said in a statement. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)

