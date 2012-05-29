Olympics-BOA tells British wrestling to get a grip

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Britain will have just one female wrestler at the London Olympics in a further blow for a sport mired in controversy for imported talent, dubbed ‘Plastic Brits’, and a failed dope test by its top male medal hope.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) made the decision on performance grounds on Tuesday, rejecting a request for three places under Host Nation rules.

It also told British Wrestling, at the centre of a ‘Plastic Brits’ controversy to get a grip on developing the sport in Britain.

“More work needs to be done in order to ensure a meaningful post-Games legacy for wrestling, including much greater emphasis on increasing participation at the grass-roots level in the UK and a clear performance plan to qualify athletes by right for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games,” a statement said.

The sole British wrestler at the Games will be in the women’s under-55kg category.

Ukraine-born Myroslav Dykun, the 2010 Commonwealth Games 66kg gold medallist, was suspended earlier this month after testing positive for amphetamines.

The Games start on July 27.

Dykun arrived in Britain from Ukraine in 2003 as a sparring partner for home-grown athletes and acquired British nationality by marriage. Several Ukrainian-born female wrestlers have also married Britons and are likely to be elegible.

The BOA have also requested a meeting at the “earliest possible opportunity” with British Taekwondo to explain their selection process for the Games.

European under-80 kg champion Aaron Cook was overlooked with world number 93 Lutalo Muhammad nominated.

“With respect to the nomination in the men’s under-80 kg weight category, we seek further information and clarification about the process by which the athletes were evaluated by the British Taekwondo Selection Committee,” the BOA said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)