Olympics-Ad firm Dentsu wins Olympic rights in Asia for 2018-2024

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 (Reuters) - Advertising agency Dentsu has won the Olympic broadcasting rights for 22 countries in Asia for 2018-2024, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

The deal includes three consecutive Olympics in Asia with the 2018 Pyeongchang winter Olympics, the 2020 summer games in Tokyo and the 2022 winter Games in either Kazakhstan’s Almaty or Beijing, as well as the 2024 summer Olympics.

There were no financial details of the deal available.

The agreement also includes rights for all languages and across all media platforms but does not cover the biggest Asian markets of China, Japan and South Korea, the rights of which are sold separately.

“This agreement ensures Olympic broadcast coverage for fans across the region, including on free-to-air television,” said IOC President Thomas Bach in a statement.

“Having begun our broadcast relationship with Dentsu at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014, I am pleased we will continue through to 2024.”

Countries included in the deal are among other Afghanistan, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Mongolia, Malaysia, Laos, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Singapore, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Thailand. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)