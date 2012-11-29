FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Triple canoeing champion Estanguet retires
November 29, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Triple canoeing champion Estanguet retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Three-times canoeing Olympic champion Tony Estanguet of France has retired from the sport at the age of 34, he said on Thursday.

“I put my boat away. Retired at 34! Thanks to my family, my sponsors and to you all for this nice story,” Estanguet wrote on his Twitter account.

At this year’s London Olympics, Estanguet became the first French athlete to win three Olympic titles in the same discipline after claiming his first two gold medals at the Sydney and Athens Games in 2000 and 2004 respectively. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

