FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Canoe Sprint-Pride of Brazil keeps three-medal bid alive
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 18, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Canoe Sprint-Pride of Brazil keeps three-medal bid alive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Home country hero Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos's bid to win three medals at this year's Games stayed on course on Thursday in a dramatic finish to the men's C-1 200-metre race, when he fell overboard at the finish and claimed bronze.

Ukraine's Iurii Cheban took gold in 39.279 seconds with Valentin Demyanenko of Azerbaijan clinching silver just 0.214 seconds behind.

Queiroz dos Santos, 22, beloved among fans here at the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon, trailed for much of the race.

His quest to claim a spot on the podium in three events this year seemed all but lost as he got off to a rough start at the unforgiving 200-metre distance.

A daring bid in the last stretch sent him soaring over the finish line and, ultimately, into the water, two days after he took silver in the men's C-1 1000-metre race.

Queiroz dos Santos was not the only athlete going for a swim today. Cheban, 30, took a seemingly unanticipated dive into the lagoon at the finish line as well.

Cheban, who also took gold in the event at the 2012 Games, raised his arms in triumph and cheered while treading water as he saw his name appear at the top of the results board.

Queiroz dos Santos returns tomorrow to compete in the men's canoe double 1000-metre heat. (Reporting By Amy Tennery in Rio de Janeiro; editing by Clare Lovell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.