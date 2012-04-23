FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-CAS to rule on British doping rule next week
April 23, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-CAS to rule on British doping rule next week

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - A decision on the legality of the British Olympic Association’s (BOA) ban on convicted dopers competing in the Games will be made next week, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said in a statement on Monday.

The World Anti-Doping Agency went to CAS after challenging the BOA stance and ruling that the Olympic ban is an excessive punishment when combined with the existing two-year suspension.

Sprinter Dwain Chambers and cyclist David Millar are among those who could suddenly find themselves eligible for their home Olympics in London in July and August. (Editing by Mark Meadows)

