FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Bach brings Sochi Games to a close
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 23, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Bach brings Sochi Games to a close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 23 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach brought the Sochi Winter Games to a close on Sunday, ending 17 days of competition on snow and ice.

”There is no higher compliment than to say on behalf of all participants and on behalf of all of my fellow Olympic athletes - these were the athletes’ Games.

“I declare the 22nd Olympic Winter Games closed. In accordance with tradition, I call upon the youth of the world to assemble four years from now in Pyeongchang to celebrate with us the 23rd Olympic Winter Games.”

Russia’s first Winter Games ended with the host nation on top of the medals table, with Norway second and Canada third.

The 2018 Winter Games will be held in South Korea’s Pyeongchang. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.