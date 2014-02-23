Olympics-Russians laugh at their own Olympic ring hitch

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Russian organisers of the Winter Games made a light-hearted joke at their own expense on Sunday when, at the closing ceremony, they referred back to the moment during the opening ceremony when one of the five Olympic rings failed to unfurl.

The technical hitch was an embarrassment for the hosts, although it was the only noticeable hiccup during an impressive spectacle to launch Russia’s first Winter Games on Feb. 7.

At the closing ceremony, while dancers in shimmering silver tops formed four perfect rings, one group remained in a tight formation, and only opened to complete the symbol when viewers at a packed Fisht Stadium had cheered the joke loudly. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Ossian Shine)