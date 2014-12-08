FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-IOC makes bidding easier, cheaper for Games city hopefuls
December 8, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Olympics-IOC makes bidding easier, cheaper for Games city hopefuls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONACO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on Monday passed sweeping changes to the bidding process for the Games, making it easier and cheaper for host city hopefuls.

The IOC approved a set of recommendations that reduce the cost of bidding and allow candidates to integrate the Olympics into their city plans rather than the other way round.

Changes also include an invitation phase where potential candidates can first discuss plans with the IOC before deciding whether to launch a campaign to stage the Games.

The IOC is eager to avoid a situation such as happened in the 2022 Winter Games campaign where four of six candidates dropped out in mid-race over financial concerns, denting the Games’ reputation as a lucrative project. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)

