Olympics-No quick fix on reducing Olympic costs, says Asian chief

BANGKOK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - While the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is looking at ways to significantly reduce the costs of staging the Games, Asia’s top Olympic official has warned there is unlikely to ever be a dirt-cheap solution.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti president of the Olympic Council of Asia, said that while the IOC was investigating ways to cut costs, the sheer size and prestige of the Games meant they would remain expensive.

“(Reducing) the operational costs are very important but we have to face facts,” he told a select group of journalists on Thursday.

“We want a landmark Games. And if we want landmark Games we have to maintain a level.”

The IOC was forced to take a harder look at the rising costs after a handful of cities dropped out of the bidding race for the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Just two Asian cities, Beijing and Almaty, remain in the race, triggering fears the astronomical price tag was making the Olympics unattractive.

Those fears were intensified when Russia spent a reported $51 billion on staging this year’s Winter Olympics in Sochi, although Sheikh Ahmad said those figures were not a reflection of how much it cost to stage the Games.

“Everybody said 50 billion, 50 million, a lot of zeroes. That was the headlines but the reality is not like this,” he said.

”The operational costs were almost like Vancouver (host of 2010 Winter Olympics)...the other money was for infrastructure; trains, bridges, towns, hotels, and these will be an investment for the city.

“For Almaty and Beijing, when they make their calculations and budget...it’s less than the operations for Sochi and Vancouver.”

But Sheikh Ahmad, Kuwait’s former minister of oil, said any potential bidders would still require deep pockets because the IOC needed to ensure the Games were run at a high standard.

“The Olympic Games is a landmark. We can have a commercial Games and a professional Games,” he said during the National Olympic Committees (ANOC) general assembly in Bangkok.

”I think for our investment, (we should) go for professional because the income will be better, the technical (quality) will be higher and the excitement will be more.

“We hope we will decrease the operation without touching the value... We won’t want to be just showing that we are decreasing the budget.”

While Sheikh Ahmad’s comments may come as a disappointment to countries hoping to cash in on the chance of staging a bargain basement Games, he did say there was a new, cheaper alternative for nations that could not afford them.

The IOC established the Youth Olympics in 2010. The first Summer Games were held in Singapore with the second edition, this year, in Nanjing, China. The 2018 Games will be in Buenos Aires. Innsbruck hosted the inaugural Youth Winter Games in 2012 while Lillehammer will host them in 2016.

“If you cannot afford these Games, and this is my personal opinion, we have the Youth Games, which is cheaper, less expenditure and less need for sports facilities.” (Editing by Patrick Johnston)