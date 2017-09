ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Norway’s Marit Bjoergen won the Olympic women’s cross-country 30km freestyle gold medal at the Sochi Winter Games on Saturday.

Compatriot Therese Johaug took silver and Kristin Stoermer Steira, another Norwegian, claimed the bronze. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)