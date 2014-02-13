UPDATE 3-Olympics-Cross country-Kowalczyk back to form with 10km win

(Writes through with quotes)

By Julien Pretot

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s Justyna Kowalczyk powered to an impressive victory in a gruelling women’s cross-country 10km classic at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Kowalczyk, who sat out of the sprint event to nurse a foot injury, won gold in the 30km classic in Vancouver four years ago and now has five Winter Games medals, taking her past ski jumper Adam Malysz’s previous Polish mark of four.

She made a strong start on Thursday and clocked the best times at all three intermediate checkpoints, finishing in a time of 28 minutes, 17.8 seconds.

Swede Charlotte Kalla took silver, 18.4 seconds behind, and Norwegian Therese Johaug won the bronze after finishing 28.3 seconds off the pace.

Pre-race favourite Marit Bjoergen of Norway came fifth after fading towards the end of the race.

Some skiers wore short sleeves, some dispensed with sleeves altogether, as temperatures touched 13C in bright sunshine.

“The conditions were very hard, the snow was slow but my service men did a very good job today,” Kowalczyk told reporters. “My skis were perfect. The last 3km were terrible but not only for me.”

She later added in a news conference: “But we know that these conditions favour me. Thank you very much sunshine.”

Kalla was less appreciative of the bright sunshine.

“It was tougher than I thought,” she said.

“It was one of the toughest races I’ve ever done. The track was a little bit slippery and you have to fight for every metre.”

Johaug echoed that sentiment.

“The snow is very slow and you have to fight with your head and legs all the time, especially in the last climb,” she added.

Russian Natalia Zhukova, who finished seventh, told reporters: “It’s the first time of my life that I race in such warm weather.”

Kowalczyk’s chances of success in Sochi suffered a setback when she suffered a micro fracture in her left foot two days before the opening event.

A four-times overall World Cup winner, she started Saturday’s skiathlon and finished sixth before deciding to give the sprint a miss.

The decision paid off on Thursday as she opened up a healthy 9.1-second lead at the halfway mark and never looked in danger.

Kalla, who won the 10km freestyle at the Vancouver Games, collected her second silver medal in Sochi, making a cautious start before finishing strongly.

World Cup leader Johaug, who finished fourth in the skiathlon, won her first medal of the Games by edging out Finn Aino-Kaisa Saarinen by two seconds. (Additional reporting by Dmitry Rogovitskiy/ Editing by Peter Rutherford)