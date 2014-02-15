FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Olympics-Crosscountry-Double champion Cologna to skip team sprint
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 15, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Olympics-Crosscountry-Double champion Cologna to skip team sprint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Makes clear Cologna pulls out of relay, not team sprint)

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Double Sochi Olympic champion Dario Cologna will not take part in Sunday’s men’s cross-country relay in order to lighten his Sochi schedule, the Swiss team said on Saturday.

Cologna won the skiathlon and the 15km classic at these Games and, with the relay and the 50km freestyle to come, taking part in the relay would have overtaxed him.

Organisers news service (ONS) quoted coach Guri Hetland as saying the athlete would not participate in the team sprint.

ONS later corrected the quotes to say Cologna was out of the relay, not the team sprint.

The Swiss Olympic Committee confirmed the information.

Cologna did not feature in Sunday’s relay official start list, which was issued on Saturday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Robert Woodward)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.