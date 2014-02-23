FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cross-country- Russians sweep men's 50 km
February 23, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cross-country- Russians sweep men's 50 km

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Alexander Legkov led a Russian clean sweep of the men’s 50 km cross-country race on Sunday, winning gold by just 0.7 seconds in a thrilling dash to the line.

Maxim Vylegzhanin took silver, crossing the line 0.1 seconds ahead of compatriot Ilia Chernousov in third.

Legkov’s margin of victory was the second narrowest ever in the Olympic 50km race. Defending champion Petter Northug won the event by 0.3 seconds at the last Games in Vancouver four years ago.

Russia had had a disappointing cross country competition until Sunday, winning just two silvers in team events. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Rutherford)

