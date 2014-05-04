FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Norwegian Northug crashes car under influence of alcohol
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
May 4, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

Olympics-Norwegian Northug crashes car under influence of alcohol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s former Olympic cross-country skiing champion Petter Northug has told police he was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his car in Trondheim in the early hours of Sunday, his manager Are Soerum Langaas said in a statement.

“Petter Northug has confirmed to the police in Trondheim that it was he who drove the car that was involved in an accident on Sunday morning,” Langaas said on Sunday.

“Northug also explained that he was under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened,” he said, adding that the athlete deeply regretted the incident.

“I have openly told police about what happened and I am prepared to take the punishment for my actions,” said the 28-year-old Northug, who won two gold medals at the Vancouver Winter Games in 2010 but left this year’s Sochi Olympics empty-handed. (Reporting By Philip O‘Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.