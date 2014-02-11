FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Cross country-Bjoergen safely through crash-hit sprint heats
February 11, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Cross country-Bjoergen safely through crash-hit sprint heats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Marit Bjoergen stayed on course for a second gold medal at the Sochi Olympics when the Norwegian eased through the cross-country sprint event heats on Tuesday.

Defending champion Bjoergen, who won the skiathlon on Saturday, took third place in the qualification round as several skiers fell on the 1.3km circuit on melting snow in warm conditions at the Laura Biathlon and Cross-country Complex.

Fellow Norwegian Maiken Caspersen Falla clocked a best time of two minutes 32.07 seconds ahead of Slovenian Katja Visnar and Bjoergen, who finished 0.40 and 1.10 seconds off the pace respectively.

Poland’s Justyna Kowalczyk, second behind Bjoergen at the Vancouver Olympics, is sitting the event out as she nurses a micro fracture in her foot to be ready for the remaining disciplines.

Norwegian Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, whose brother died last Friday, clocked the seventh best time.

The top 30 in the 67-strong field qualified for the quarter-finals.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

