FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cross country-Falla leads Norwegian 1-2 in women's sprint
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 11, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cross country-Falla leads Norwegian 1-2 in women's sprint

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes reference to Fabjan winning second successive bronze in third para)

* Falla surges clear for gold

* Oestberg pips Fabjan for silver

* Bjoergen crashes in semi-final, Jacobsen finishes fourth

By Julien Pretot

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Norway’s Maiken Caspersen Falla snatched her maiden Winter Olympic title when she won the cross-country sprint event on Tuesday after compatriot, defending champion and hot favourite Marit Bjoergen crashed out in the semi-finals.

Bjoergen, who won the individual sprint in Vancouver four years ago, was seeking her fifth Olympic title but failed to make the final where Falla was never threatened.

Team mate Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg produced a late surge to catch Slovenian Vesna Fabjan on the line and take silver by two hundredths of a second.

Another Norwegian Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, whose brother died suddenly last Friday, reached the final as one of two “lucky losers” but could only manage fourth place but there was more joy for the country later on Tuesday when Ola Vigen Hattestad took the men’s sprint gold.

Bjoergen, who won the skiathlon on Saturday, had taken third place in the qualification round as several skiers fell on the 1.3km circuit on melting snow in warm conditions at the Laura Biathlon and Cross-country Complex.

German Denise Hermann and American Kikkan Randall, first and second in the sprint World Cup standings, were eliminated in the semi and quarter-finals respectively.

Poland’s Justyna Kowalczyk, second behind Bjoergen at the Vancouver Olympics, is sitting the event out as she nurses a micro fracture in her foot to be ready for the remaining disciplines. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.