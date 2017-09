ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway won the cross-country women’s sprint gold medal at the Sochi Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday.

Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg of Norway took silver and Slovenian Vesna Fabjan won the bronze. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)