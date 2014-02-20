Olympics-Curling-British women take bronze

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s women’s curling team beat Switzerland 6-5 on Thursday to claim the Olympic bronze medal.

Skip Eve Muirhead punched the air in delight after she sealed victory with the last stone of the 10th end, keeping her cool to take the point that left the Swiss empty=handed.

Britain had taken the lead for the first time in the eighth of the 10 ends when it needed an official’s measuring gauge to grant them a second point.

Swiss skip Mirjam Ott tied it up at 5-5 with her last stone in the ninth end to set up a tense finish.