Olympics-Curling-Sweden beat China to take men's bronze
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 21, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Curling-Sweden beat China to take men's bronze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 21 (Reuters) - World champions Sweden beat China 6-4 in a dramatic extra end to take the bronze medal in the men’s Olympic curling tournament on Friday.

Chinese skip Liu Rui had the chance to win the game but his last stone was off target in the extra end after the teams had been tied 4-4 after the regulation 10 ends.

It was a first men’s curling medal for Sweden since the sport returned to the Olympic programme in 1998.

Canada play Britain in the gold medal match later on Friday.

Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
