Olympics-Curling-Sweden beat China to take men's bronze

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 21 (Reuters) - World champions Sweden beat China 6-4 in a dramatic extra end to take the bronze medal in the men’s Olympic curling tournament on Friday.

Chinese skip Liu Rui had the chance to win the game but his last stone was off target in the extra end after the teams had been tied 4-4 after the regulation 10 ends.

It was a first men’s curling medal for Sweden since the sport returned to the Olympic programme in 1998.

Canada play Britain in the gold medal match later on Friday.