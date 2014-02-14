Olympics-Curling-Sweden beat China as things get tight at the top

SOCHI, Russia Feb 14 (Reuters) - World champions Sweden handed China their first loss to grab a share of top spot in the men’s standings at the Sochi Olympic curling competition on Friday while unbeaten Canada ruled over the women’s draw.

The day began in dramatic style with the Swedish foursome knocking China out of their stride but needed extra ends to get the job done, skip Niklas Edin drawing his last stone into the house to score one and a 6-5 win.

China bounced back in the evening draw taking down Norway 7-5 while Britain’s David Murdoch rink rallied from 5-1 down after five ends to steal an 8-6 victory from Denmark.

”We need to smarten up we can’t play like that tomorrow,“ said Murdoch, a two-time world champion. ”There was no luck in those last five ends, that was just sheer determination I’ve never seen before from the team like that.

“We really believe in ourselves. The confidence is sky high.”

At the end of day the men were left with a log jam at the top with Sweden, Britain and China all on 5-1 followed by Canada at 4-2.

With the round-robin portion of the competition, where every team plays each other, now past the midway point, pressure at the Ice Cube will be turned up a notch with the top four teams in both the men’s and women’s draws earning spots in the semi-finals next Wednesday.

”I‘m mostly just relieved,“ said Edin, whose team had the evening session off. ”We played a pretty good game but they (China) didn’t miss anything for the first five or six ends.

“They are absolutely the best team we’ve played so far and if they keep this going they will be right up there and touching one of those medals.”

Over on the women’s draw, Canada had a bye on Friday but Jennifer Jones’ rink remained top with an unblemished mark of 5-0, pursued by Margaretha Sigfridsson’s Sweden foursome, who also had the day off, on 4-1.

Eve Muirhead’s British foursome became the first women’s team in Olympic competition to steal of five shots in a single end on way to a 12-3 win over Japan to move into a tie for third place on 3-2 with China, who were 11-3 winners over South Korea. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)