SOCHI, Russia, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada thrashed Britain 9-3 on Friday to win the men’s Olympic curling title for the third successive time.

The Canadians have completed a golden curling double in Sochi after their women’s team beat Sweden in Thursday’s final.

Sweden beat China earlier on Friday to win the men's bronze medal.