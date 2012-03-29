Olympics-Rivalry with Pendleton rules out friendship - Meares

March 29 (Reuters) - Australian cyclist Anna Meares offered little hope of a thaw in relations with Briton Victoria Pendleton ahead of the London Olympics, saying great rivals could not always be great friends.

Pendleton and Meares have barely spoken since the Australian cut her off at a race in Bordeaux more than five years ago and the Briton said earlier this week that her rival was a rider who “pushes the rules”.

Reigning sprint world champion Meares, who will renew her rivalry with Pendleton at the track world championships in Melbourne next week, said she respected the Olympic champion but friendship was always going to be difficult.

“I have always had respect for Victoria, I have said that I’ve had respect for Victoria and I’ve never said anything to the contrary,” she told a news conference in Melbourne on Thursday.

“Sometimes with great rivalries, you can’t have a great friendship because there is so much riding on the line for those involved that it’s an uncomfortable situation to try to switch off and open yourself up to that person when you do need to beat them on the track.”

The pair each have eight world titles to their name, although Pendleton dominated Meares in the individual sprint until last year’s world championships in the Netherlands where the Australian broke through for her first title in the event.

Meares, who won the now-defunct 500 metres time trial title at the 2004 Athens Games, also took a psychological point at the Olympic test event last month at the London velodrome by edging Pendleton in their sprint semi-final.

The 28-year-old, however, also appealed for the focus to be taken off their rivalry ahead of next week’s championships, which she described as a “full dress rehearsal” for the July 27-Aug. 12 London Games.

“I’d really to make a point that Vicky and I are not the only two competitors in the field and we are certainly not the only two competitors for the world championships here and also for the gold medals at the Olympic Games,” she said. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more Olympic stories