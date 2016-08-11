Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's team sprint 1st round results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's team sprint 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. Heat 4 1. Britain Philip Hindes/Jason Kenny/Callum Skinner 42.640 seconds Q 2. Venezuela Cesar Marcano/Hersony Canelon/Angel Pulgar 44.486 Heat 3 1. New Zealand Ethan Mitchell/Sam Webster/Edward Dawkins 42.535 Q 2. Germany Rene Enders/Joachim Eilers/Maximilian Levy 43.455 Heat 2 1. Australia Nathan Hart/Matthew Glaetzer/Patrick Constable 43.166 2. Netherlands Jeffrey Hoogland/Theo Bos/Matthijs Buchli 43.552 Heat 1 1. France Gregory Bauge/Francois Pervis/Michael D'Almeida 43.153 2. Poland Rafal Sarnecki/Damian Zielinski/Krzysztof Maksel 43.555 Qualified for Next Round . New Zealand Ethan Mitchell/Sam Webster/Edward Dawkins 42.535 seconds . Britain Philip Hindes/Jason Kenny/Callum Skinner 42.640