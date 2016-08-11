FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's team sprint 1st round results
August 11, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's team sprint 1st round results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's team sprint 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Heat 4
1.  Britain
Philip Hindes/Jason Kenny/Callum Skinner         42.640 seconds Q 
2.  Venezuela
Cesar Marcano/Hersony Canelon/Angel Pulgar     44.486           
Heat 3
1.  New Zealand
Ethan Mitchell/Sam Webster/Edward Dawkins    42.535 Q         
2.  Germany
Rene Enders/Joachim Eilers/Maximilian Levy       43.455           
Heat 2
1.  Australia
Nathan Hart/Matthew Glaetzer/Patrick Constable 43.166           
2.  Netherlands
Jeffrey Hoogland/Theo Bos/Matthijs Buchli    43.552           
Heat 1
1.  France
Gregory Bauge/Francois Pervis/Michael D'Almeida   43.153           
2.  Poland
Rafal Sarnecki/Damian Zielinski/Krzysztof Maksel  43.555           
Qualified for Next Round
.  New Zealand
Ethan Mitchell/Sam Webster/Edward Dawkins 42.535 seconds 
.  Britain
Philip Hindes/Jason Kenny/Callum Skinner      42.640

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
